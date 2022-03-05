Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee's sister city in Ukraine damaged, mayors speak

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Russia-Ukraine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Irpin, Ukraine

MILWAUKEE - Irpin, Ukraine – Milwaukee's sister city – is facing increased damage by the Russian military and bombings.

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke with Irpin's mayor on Friday, March 4.

"I expressed to him Milwaukee, the sister city's, thoughts (are) with the people of Ukraine – with the people of Irpin," Johnson said. "He was very, very grateful to     receive the call. He was wishing and hoping that people of Milwaukee keep Ukraine in their thoughts and prayers, and we certainly will."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

People are fleeing Irpin, trying to cross the river which separates the city from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

Before the invasion, roughly 62,000 people lived in Irpin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

WWII veteran honored in Milwaukee: 'You're an inspiration'
article

WWII veteran honored in Milwaukee: 'You're an inspiration'

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a proclamation celebrating World War II Veteran Anna Mae Robertson ahead of her 98th birthday on March 5.

Wisconsin National Guard celebrates 185 years
article

Wisconsin National Guard celebrates 185 years

The Wisconsin National Guard traces its history to the days before Wisconsin had achieved statehood, its birthday considered March 5, 1837.

Funeral for Racine Firefighter Christopher Lalor

A funeral was held in Racine for Firefighter Christopher Lalor, who was found killed in his home last month.