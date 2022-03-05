Milwaukee's sister city in Ukraine damaged, mayors speak

article

Irpin, Ukraine – Milwaukee's sister city – is facing increased damage by the Russian military and bombings.

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke with Irpin's mayor on Friday, March 4.

"I expressed to him Milwaukee, the sister city's, thoughts (are) with the people of Ukraine – with the people of Irpin," Johnson said. "He was very, very grateful to receive the call. He was wishing and hoping that people of Milwaukee keep Ukraine in their thoughts and prayers, and we certainly will."

People are fleeing Irpin, trying to cross the river which separates the city from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

Before the invasion, roughly 62,000 people lived in Irpin.

