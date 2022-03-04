Expand / Collapse search

WWII veteran honored in Milwaukee: 'You're an inspiration'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
WWII veteran honored in Milwaukee

World War II veteran Anna Mae Robertson was honored in Milwaukee on Friday. She was part of the only African American Women’s Army Corps to serve overseas during World War II.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a proclamation celebrating her career and accomplishments ahead of her 98th birthday on March 5.

Robertson served in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in 1943 and was a member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion – the only African American Women’s Army Corps to serve overseas during World War II.

"Ms. Robertson, you are an inspiration to me, you're an inspiration to your family, you're an inspiration to your friends, you're an inspiration to the entire city – more than that, an inspiration to the entire country," Johnson said.

Anna Mae Robertson

To learn more about the 6888th's role in World War II, visit the U.S. Army Center of Military History website.

