Uber driver carjacked, Milwaukee man now accused of 2022 crime

A Milwaukee man is now charged in the 2022 armed robbery of an Uber driver on the city's north side.

Prosecutors accuse 24-year-old Sekahr McAllister of carjacking the driver at gunpoint.

It happened just after midnight on Aug. 26, 2022. A criminal complaint states the victim was driving for Uber and picked up a rider near 60th and Capitol. The rider, McAllister, got into the backseat and the two started talking.

During the ride, the complaint states McAllister offered the driver $100 to take him to 46th and Lisbon instead of the original drop-off location near 17th and Vienna. The driver refused. When they arrived at 17th and Vienna, the driver stopped and said McAllister put a gun to her temple and said "give me all your money." She did not have any money, and McAllister then demanded the driver's phone and password and told her to get out of the car.

The driver grabbed her purse and got out, leaving her phone mounted inside the car. McAllister then got into the driver's seat and drove away. She then flagged someone down who let her use their phone to call 911 and report the car theft.

Police soon recovered the victim's car roughly a mile-and-a-half from the drop-off location. The complaint states a blunt that "did not appear to have been lit at all" was found on the seat and swabbed for DNA evidence. In January 2023, a crime lab analysis concluded McAllister's DNA was found on the blunt. The analysis also found "strong support" that McAllister's DNA was among a "three person DNA mixture" found on the steering wheel. The report said the probability of randomly selecting McAllister's DNA profile from a group of unrelated people was "one in one quadrillion."

Uber and Google records also identified McAllister and his arrest.

Court records show McAllister is scheduled to make hs initial court appearance on March 19.