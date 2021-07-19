Milwaukee TSA Pre✓ mobile enrollment begins July 26

article

TSA Pre✓ will offer passengers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) the opportunity to enroll at the Airport from July 26 to August 6.

Due to COVID-19, this is the first opportunity for enrollment at MKE in two years. Passengers enrolled in TSA Pre✓ do not need to remove shoes, 3-1-1- liquids, laptops, light outerwear, or belts when going through TSA security screening.

All the airlines serving MKE participate in TSA Pre✓, including Air Canada, Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country, and United. Enrollments will be offered during the following times:

Monday through Friday, July 26 – August 6

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM – 5:00PM

Main terminal/Concession Mall, near the Miller Brewery Shop

Travelers are strongly encouraged to pre-enroll and schedule an interview at tsa.gov/precheck. Walk-ins are available without an appointment, however, there may be a wait for service. To pre-enroll, travelers should type in the location "MKE" and choose "Pop Up: MKE 7/26-8/6." After enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number in the mail that can be added to airline tickets and frequent flyer profiles.

Applicants need to bring a passport (or a government-issued photo ID and proof of citizenship) to complete enrollment. The application fee for a five-year membership is $85, payable by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. The application process includes an in-person interview, background check, and fingerprint processing. Face coverings are required at the Airport due to federal law.

MKE currently offers nonstop flights to 40+ destinations coast-to-coast, and 160 international destinations are available from Milwaukee with just one connection. MKE is served by Air Canada, Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country, and United. The complete list of nonstop cities can be found at mitchellairport.com.