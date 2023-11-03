Milwaukee triple shooting, Tommy Bush found guilty

article

A jury found Tommy Bush guilty Wednesday, Nov. 1 in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Milwaukee bar near 6th and Cleveland on Feb. 27. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Milwaukee police say Bush, 49, interrupted a birthday party by hitting on a woman during the celebration at La Pasadita.

Chilling surveillance shows what led up to the shooting.

"Mr. Tommy Bush appears in the video confronting them, armed with a firearm," said Detective Martin Saavedra.

Tommy Bush 6th and Cleveland fatal shooting Milwaukee

"The male was asked to leave and escorted out of the establishment," said Detective Thaddeus Schimmels.

Once outside, police say Bush pulled out a gun.

"Mr. Tommy Bush is then observed producing a firearm and appears to be racking it, which is loading a round in the chamber," said Saavedra. "He then is observed tucking that firearm in the small of his back."

Milwaukee detectives say Bush started shooting at three men as they stood near an SUV. Giordano Colon-Delgado, 30, his brother, Christian Colon-Delgado, 29 and Luis Santana, 52, were hit.

Giordano Colon-Delgado, Norma Delgado, Christian Colon-Delgado

Police say Christian Colon-Delgado -- shot 12 times -- died at the scene.

"The other two victims attempt to get away as Tommy Bush is continuing to fire," said Saavedra.

Police say after that, Bush walked away.