Milwaukee triple homicide, victims ID'd; no arrests made

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified on Monday, March 28 the three Milwaukee men who were killed in a triple homicide near 54th and Mill on Sunday.

They have been identified as:

Anthony Thompson, 26, Milwaukee

Tyaries McKinney, 39, Milwaukee

Clarence Harris, 52, Milwaukee

Triple homicide investigation, 54th and Mill in Milwaukee

Anthony Thompson lived at the apartment, along with 52-year-old Clarence Harris. Thompson’s brother, Tyaries McKinney, was also found shot to death in the apartment, according to medical examiner’s reports.

According to the medical examiner’s office, McKinney and Thompson’s mother last saw her sons alive early Sunday morning, March 27. Nearly 12 hours later, a stranger found the brothers and Harris inside the first-floor apartment.

Milwaukee police are investigating what led to the crime.

No arrests have been made.

The deaths are part of a nearly 100% increase in homicides in Milwaukee from this point in 2021. It's a trend Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson says he'd like to stop.

"We can't normalize this," said Johnson. "We can't allow them to go and sit on somebody's couch as if nothing has happened because if it happened to you or it happened to someone that you care about, we'd want you to speak up. We'd want you to say something."

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.