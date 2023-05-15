Milwaukee Trinity church fire, 5 years later, millions needed for restoration

Five years ago Monday, May 15, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in downtown Milwaukee went up in flames.

Brick by brick, they're still rebuilding the 140-year-old historic landmark.

The 4-alarm fire left just a shell of the church.

Despite all that was lost on that windy day in May 2018, the pastor said they're optimistic that this could be the final year of renovations. They're trying to raise at least $1 million to get back in their original sanctuary.

"That's how this gets done, through means which are people, and we can certainly use all hands on deck to get this accomplished," said Rev. M. Douglas Peters.

Milwaukee Trinity church

The congregation has been worshiping out of their old recreation room at 9th and Highland.

Pastor Peters said they need $1 to $5 million to finish this project and get back to how the historic church was before.

