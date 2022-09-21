Milwaukee trauma symposium, Lauren Holiday keynote speaker

The COVID-19 pandemic and a record number of shootings and other violence are among the factors contributing to trauma in Milwaukee.

Community groups are focusing on addressing long-term trauma in the city so it doesn't impact future generations.

The theme of an inaugural trauma symposium Wednesday, Sept. 21 was "From Surviving to Thriving."

"The goal was to bring everyone together in a safe space to have critical conversations about the need for change," said Brandon Currie.

Critical conversations focused on tackling trauma.

"When we talk about trauma, we speak from the lens of looking at it as PTSD: Post, present and persistent traumatic stress," said David Muhammad.

From the health department to the medical community and even Milwaukee's mayor, those taking part in this event said violence, the pandemic and more are creating trauma.

"The hope is they will go out and network with individuals here but even beyond that, with other groups in the community to come together and say, ‘Let’s work together, create a holistic plan,’" said Currie.

STRYV365 put on the inaugural event. The organization works to address trauma through coaching, mentoring and programming. Currie is CEO.

"I think we need to create more platforms of hope for those individuals in need and extend beyond these conversations," said Currie.

Discussing her brain tumor and giving back, Lauren Holiday served as keynote speaker. The Jrue and Lauren Holiday Impact Fund helps Black owned businesses thrive.

"You, too can help," said Holiday. "You’re not exempt from the problem. Investing in this city, investing in your community would make a huge difference."

This was the inaugural event. They hope to meet again in 2023 for another symposium.