Milwaukee transgender woman killed; suspect in custody, how that happened

The Brief A man arrested after a police chase is a suspect in the killing of a Milwaukee transgender woman, police say. The police chase ended with a crash near 60th and Hampton on Saturday, March 8.



FOX6 News has learned a man arrested after a police chase over the weekend is a suspect in the homicide of a Milwaukee transgender woman.

Homicide suspect in custody

What we know:

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 8, Milwaukee police said officers spotted a wanted person in a vehicle and tried to pull the vehicle over. That started a chase that ended only when the car crashed near 60th and Hampton on Milwaukee's northwest side.

A 23-year-old was arrested about a block away from the crash scene. A 22-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.

Man arrested in homicide

What we know:

Police and jail records obtained by FOX6 News show the man arrested at the scene is a suspect in the homicide of Amyri Dior late in February.

Two days after her death, Dior's family identified her as transgender.

Police say Dior was shot and killed near 95th and Brown Deer early on Feb. 21.

Amyri Dior

On Saturday, family and friends gathered to celebrate Dior and support the trans community.

What they're saying:

"We were supposed to grow up and be old together and you all are doing all these gun violence and stuff – who are we going to grow up and be old with?" said Zoe Henley, a friend.

"We are tired of having to go out and fight for our lives every day," said Sunshine Raynebow of the Milwaukee Black Pride Correlation.

Those in attendance at the Saturday event did not know a suspect was arrested just hours earlier.