Milwaukee transgender woman killed; police arrest 22-year-old man

article

The Brief Milwaukee police say they have a 22-year-old man in custody in connection with the homicide of a transgender woman. Amyri Dior was fatally shot near 95th and Brown Deer on Feb. 21. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office.



Milwaukee police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of 23-year-old Amyri Dior, the transgender woman who was killed on Feb. 21.

Transgender woman homicide

What we know:

Dior was fatally shot near 95th and Brown Deer Road.

A vigil for Dior was held on Saturday, March 8. Mercedes Johnson with Milwaukee Black Pride Correlation helped coordinate the service.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"This is my seventh vigil, and it doesn't get easier every time," said Johnson. "The more I do these vigils, it really touches me personally, because I have to live my life every day as a black trans person."

"No matter who she came in contact with, she was always a good soul. I just don’t understand why," said Jakiala Jenkins, Dior's cousin.

Dior's family did not want to speak on Saturday, but activists said her death is another in a list of transgender women killed in recent years.

Related article

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office.