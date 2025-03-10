Milwaukee transgender woman killed; police arrest 22-year-old man
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of 23-year-old Amyri Dior, the transgender woman who was killed on Feb. 21.
Transgender woman homicide
What we know:
Dior was fatally shot near 95th and Brown Deer Road.
A vigil for Dior was held on Saturday, March 8. Mercedes Johnson with Milwaukee Black Pride Correlation helped coordinate the service.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
"This is my seventh vigil, and it doesn't get easier every time," said Johnson. "The more I do these vigils, it really touches me personally, because I have to live my life every day as a black trans person."
"No matter who she came in contact with, she was always a good soul. I just don’t understand why," said Jakiala Jenkins, Dior's cousin.
Dior's family did not want to speak on Saturday, but activists said her death is another in a list of transgender women killed in recent years.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department as well as previous FOX6 News coverage.