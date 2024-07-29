Milwaukee transgender woman killed; Clayton Hubbird sentenced

article

A Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty in the 2022 death of a transgender woman was sentenced on Monday, July 29 to 23 years in prison plus an additional seven years and seven months of extended supervision.

Clayton Hubbird pleaded guilty in May to first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 35-year-old Regina "Mya" Allen. Court records show he reached a plea agreement with prosecutors to avoid trial. Hubbird previously pleaded not guilty in the case.

Memorial for Regina "Mya" Allen

In court Monday, the prosecutors played video from the shooting that shows Allen being shot and then calling 911. The video shows Hubbird driving away.

Investigators say Allen and Hubbird met at a gas station before Allen got into Hubbird's car. Hubbired then shot Allen outside Allen's home near 26th and Wells. Police say before Allen died, Allen told police who fired the shots.

In court, family members of Allen spoke. They indicated they forgive Hubbird, but need closure with the proper sentence.

"I just feel like no matter how much we forgive him I think it’s time he gets the punishment he deserves," said Elisha Allen, cousin.

Clayton Hubbird

Hubbird's family also spoke, asking for mercy from the judge, saying Clayton is a family man – a father, brother and uncle.

"Clayton hasn’t had any hatred for any specific type of person," said Jennipher Hafner, sister of the defendant.

Before he was sentenced, Hubbird, told the court he wishes he could go back in time and change what happened.

Clayton Hubbird

"Words can’t express how deep this hurts me. But regardless I am still responsible and I accept responsibility," Hubbird said. "I pray that I can be forgiven. One day."

"You left and let her die on the sidewalk," said Judge Jean Kies, before handing down her sentence.

Case details

Prosecutors said Hubbird went into a gas station off 19th and National that day, where surveillance video showed a brief conversation between him and Allen. Eventually, police said, Hubbird got into his Chevrolet Tahoe and Allen got into the passenger seat.

Things took a turn when Hubbird and Allen reached her apartment near 26th and Wells. A witness told police he saw a black SUV and two people arguing, heard a gunshot and Allen screamed, "I'm shot." Allen called 911.

Police said, before Allen died, she told an officer she met the man who shot her at a gas station, and he drove a Chevy Tahoe.

A criminal complaint said security video from the gas station, a witness and police checking the Tahoe's license plate linked Hubbird to the crime.

The SUV was found in Wauwatosa the next day. Prosecutors said someone at the home where the SUV was found identified it as Hubbird's vehicle. A search of Hubbird's bedroom revealed ammunition and firearm magazines.