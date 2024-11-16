Milwaukee traffic violence victims' families gather, share support

article

Traffic violence has killed more than 60 people in Milwaukee this year alone, according to police data. A community event on Saturday – the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims – hoped to comfort grieving families.

"I am forever broken and forever changed as a result of this epidemic that is plaguing our city of Milwaukee, which is reckless driving," said Nicole Byrd, mother of Danari Peer.

Milwaukee organizations united at Peak Initiative to shine a light on traffic violence on Saturday.

"We want people to support families that have been impacted," said Celia Jackson with Coalition for Safe Driving MKE.

Families like the Dunmores are still processing the loss of 20-year-old Talise Dumore, a daughter and sister.

"It’s kind of bittersweet to have so many families that actually feel what we’re feeling," said Martha Dunmore, Talise's mother. "She was a beautiful person. She really was."

Sisters Talise and De-Lisha Dunmore were the victims of a September hit-and-run on the city's north side. Talise was killed.

"This has been a long journey," said De-Lisha Dunmore.

The devastating feeling left behind is why organizers said it's important to remember together.

"You’re not alone," said Byrd.

"I wasn’t ready, but today I’m ready," said Gloria Shaw, mother of Xaiver Davis who was killed in a 2022 hit-and-run. "Today, he would have been 26 years old, so happy birthday to my baby."

Surrounded by resources, families said they're going to keep fighting for safer roads – and for justice for those killed in the process – by speaking for those taken away too soon.

"We’re her voice, she gives us the strength to fight every day," said Martha Dunmore.