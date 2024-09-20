Milwaukee fatal crash from October 2022; Jai'Quann McMurtry sentencing

The Brief A Milwaukee County judge is set to sentence Jai'Quann McMurtry following his conviction tied to a fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side in October 2022. McMurtry was found guilty of five charges against him in August. Police said McMurtry was driving 109 miles per hour just before impact.



A Milwaukee County judge will sentence Jai'Quann McMurtry on Friday, Sept. 20 following his conviction on multiple charges tied to an October 2022 crash on the city's north side.

McMurtry was found guilty in August of five of six charges against him – including second-degree reckless homicide, knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license and felony bail jumping.

McMurtry was accused of crashing a stolen car into a tree near Appleton and Villard. Danari Peer, a passenger in the car, died from his injuries.

Police said McMurtry was driving 109 miles per hour just before impact.

This is a developing story.