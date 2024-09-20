Milwaukee fatal crash from October 2022; Jai'Quann McMurtry sentencing
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge will sentence Jai'Quann McMurtry on Friday, Sept. 20 following his conviction on multiple charges tied to an October 2022 crash on the city's north side.
McMurtry was found guilty in August of five of six charges against him – including second-degree reckless homicide, knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license and felony bail jumping.
McMurtry was accused of crashing a stolen car into a tree near Appleton and Villard. Danari Peer, a passenger in the car, died from his injuries.
Police said McMurtry was driving 109 miles per hour just before impact.
