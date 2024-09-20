Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal crash from October 2022; Jai'Quann McMurtry sentencing

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 20, 2024 11:29am CDT
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge will sentence Jai'Quann McMurtry on Friday, Sept. 20 following his conviction on multiple charges tied to an October 2022 crash on the city's north side. 

Danari Peer; JaiQuann McMurtry; crash near Appleton and Villard

McMurtry was found guilty in August of five of six charges against him – including second-degree reckless homicide, knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license and felony bail jumping. 

McMurtry was accused of crashing a stolen car into a tree near Appleton and Villard. Danari Peer, a passenger in the car, died from his injuries. 

Danari Peer

Police said McMurtry was driving 109 miles per hour just before impact.

This is a developing story.