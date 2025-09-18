Milwaukee traffic-calming projects; city reports safety gains

The Brief The City of Milwaukee has implemented traffic-calming features throughout the city. In a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 18, officials touted the success of those projects, saying they are reporting safety gains. The projects are part of Milwaukee’s broader Vision Zero Action Plan.



Milwaukee officials are touting what they call the success of recent traffic-calming projects implemented in the city.

Safety gains made

What they're saying:

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Department of Public Works (DPW) hosted a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 18 to highlight the impact of recent traffic-calming projects implemented across the city.

"As a city, we need people to drive the speed limit and practice safe driving behaviors. The City of Milwaukee's Department of Public Works has been designing and building streets across the city to help lower speeds and reduce the levels of traffic violence," Johnson said. "Now, all of this, progress brings us closer to achieving our vision zero goal of zero traffic deaths by the year 2037."

"We know that when pedestrians, bikers and operators of motor vehicles are safer, when adequately designed, roadways that reduce speeding and reckless driving have an effect," said Common Council President Jose Perez. "Ultimately, we gotta use all the tools we have to stop the behavior that's leading to the pursuits and reckless driving in Milwaukee."

Thursday's event took place at Walker Square Park, an area that has recently seen safety improvements through the completion of the Washington/Scott Bike Boulevard project.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The project consisted of W. Washington Street being repaved from S. 20th Street to S. 1st Street and traffic-calming measures, including speed humps, curb extensions, pinned-on concrete bumpouts and traffic circles, being added to create an east-west bike boulevard. Similar improvements were also made on W. Scott Street from S. 20th Street to S. Layton Boulevard.

Dig deeper:

City officials shared data showing reductions in speed and crashes on streets where traffic-calming projects have been completed. Officials said these improvements help make Milwaukee’s streets safer for everyone, including people driving, walking, and biking.

The projects are part of Milwaukee’s broader Vision Zero Action Plan, which aims to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2037.

Related article