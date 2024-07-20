article

The annual Tory Lowe Walk Against Violence promoted peace with every step on Saturday, July 20.

About two dozen people joined the mission to take down crime and build up a community. You could hear their message and see their passion down King Drive.

"You cannot live in our communities and cause harm to innocent life, or you’re going to be dealt with appropriately," said Tory Lowe, who organized the walk.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lowe, a community advocate and radio host, said the goal is to make a strong statement.

"We cannot harbor anybody, even family members, if they are committing crimes if they’re doing recklessness," added Lowe.

The marchers came from different parts of Milwaukee. They all have the same hope for a safer city.

"Milwaukee is my hometown and I want to make sure we figure out a way to get this violence out of the city of Milwaukee," said Patricia Jones.

Earlier this month, the Milwaukee Police Department released its mid-year crime report, which provided data from the first six months of 2024. It found an 18% decrease in homicides compared to the same time last year. Property crime and auto thefts are also down, but city leaders and Lowe said more work needs to be done.

Related article

"We’ve got to keep raising the bar. Keep pushing against narratives," said Lowe.

Violence has impacted some people in the group. Others were there to show support.

"The thing is making people more accountable. There’s basically no excuse as violence is concerned," said Michael Ewing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The roughly two-mile march came to an end at Third Street Market Hall. But the group's mission is far from over.

"It’s on us. There’s no superman coming. We are the ones that have to make a difference," said Lowe.

This was the second annual Tory Lowe Walk Against Violence.