2024 Milwaukee crime data; city leaders report on 1st half of year

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Director Ashanti Hamilton addressed on Wednesday, July 10 the mid-year crime data.

With the mid-year review, Milwaukee police say homicides have decreased 18% – down to 61 from 74 this time in 2023. Property crime is down 10%. Auto thefts are down 3% – down to 2,873 from 2,958 this time in 2023.

Officials noted in 2024, the homicide clearance rate is 74%.

In 2024 compared to 2023:

Crashes increased 1% – up to 7,143 from 7,043 this time in 2023.

Hit-and-run crashes increased 1% – up to 2,672 from 2,636 this time in 2023.

Fatalities decreased 16% – down to 36 from 43 this time in 2023.

In the first quarter review, Milwaukee police said homicides decreased 39% – down to 23 from 38 this time in 2023. Property crime was down 11%. Auto thefts were down 10% – down to 1,295 from 1,431 this time in 2023.