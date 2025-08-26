The Brief Prosecutors dismissed a child abuse charge against a Milwaukee man in court on Tuesday. He had been accused of throwing a toddler off a second-story balcony. The defense argued the accusations against him ruined his reputation and were not credible.



Charge dismissed

In Court:

The state dismissed the child abuse charge against Jaimann Eiland. His attorney argued the accusations against him ruined his reputation and were not credible.

"The state is dismissing count one of child abuse due to evidentiary limitations, one significant issue involves SW’s credibility," Assistant District Attorney Thomas Hasle said.

In March, Jaimann Eiland was accused of throwing his step-granddaughter from the second-story balcony of a home near 41st and Hampton. Court filings said it happened during an intense argument between Eiland and the child’s mother.

Jaimann Eiland in court on Aug. 26, 2025

The child abuse could not be proven. Eiland pleaded guilty to lesser charges: two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

He will serve no extra jail time, other than the 159 days he’s already served. If he violates probation, he would have to go back to serve the rest of his sentence.

‘Problems with the investigation’

The state said the child's mother was also recently charged with a crime, which impacted the case. The defense said the lack of evidence only proved Eiland's innocence.

"While SW alleges the defendant intentionally threw the baby off the porch, multiple other witnesses, including her own family members, present a contradiction to her account," said Hasle.

"Where does a 32-year-old man go to get his reputation back?" Defense Attorney Jason Baltz said. "The whole first page of Google for Mr. Eiland is about how he dropped or threw a baby off the balcony that simply did not happen."

Baltz argued a better investigation would have kept his client out of jail for an already-served 159 days.

"This case was problematic from the get-go," he said. "Problems with the investigation with the relations between the investigator and the victim. I believe there was a family relation."

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department to learn if an investigator on the case was related to the victims but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.