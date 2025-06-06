Milwaukee toddler struck by vehicle, dies; driver sentenced to probation

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Laron Lawrence on Friday, June 6 to 18 months probation in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy on Milwaukee's southwest side last November.

Lawrence pleaded guilty during Friday's court appearance to a single count of knowingly operate a vehicle without valid license-cause death. The judge sentenced Lawrence to one year at the Community Reintegration Center, but that sentence was stayed. Instead, the court opted for probation.

Lawrence was accused of striking a 2-year-old child with his SUV near 60th and Hustis in Milwaukee in November 2024. The child died from his injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, at about 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, police were sent to an accident near 60th and Raintree. Upon arrival, they found a 2-year-old child lying in the roadway after being struck by a truck. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that they saw a GMC Yukon traveling southbound on 60th Street when the child suddenly appeared in the roadway in front of the Yukon. The Yukon braked and swerved but appeared unable to avoid striking the child. The Yukon stopped after the accident and remained on scene, per the complaint.

Officers determined that the child lived in an apartment in the area. The window to the apartment had been left open, and the child had climbed out and wandered unsupervised into the roadway.

The complaint goes on to say that police spoke to the defendant, Laron Lawrence, who admitted being the driver of the Yukon. He admitted that he did not have a driver’s license. He admitted the same things in a later interview with detectives. He said that he was on his way back to work when the child darted out in front of him, and he was unable to avoid hitting him, despite his efforts to avoid the child.