article

The Brief A vigil was held for a 2-year-old Milwaukee who was struck by a vehicle and killed. Police said the boy ran into traffic and was hit near 60th and Hustis. Criminal charges against two people are pending review.



A vigil was held Saturday for Angelo Berry, the 2-year-old who was struck by a vehicle and killed on Milwaukee's north side.

The crash happened near 60th and Hustis, just south of Good Hope, on Wednesday. Police said Berry ran into traffic and was struck. He later died at a hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I just heard a scream from down the block and I immediately heard like three or four ambulances come across the block," Shaquan Jefferson, who lives nearby, told FOX6 News the day of the crash. "It’s sad. It’s devastating to me."

The driver of the vehicle that struck Berry, a 41-year-old man, remained on the scene and was arrested. A 25-year-old man was later arrested for child neglect.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.