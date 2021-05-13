Milwaukee COVID restrictions eased June 15, emphasis on vaccinations

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson announced on Thursday, May 13 that beginning on Tuesday, June 15, the City of Milwaukee will transition out of Phase 6 – and away from many of the COVID restrictions.

Limits on gathering size and occupancy will be lifted for businesses and events. But city officials will continue to recommend social distancing whenever possible.

Events hosted after June 15 will not need to submit a safety plan. However, mask-wearing will continue to be enforced indoors.

"COVID-19 is still present in our community," Johnson said. "I don't think of this next step as reverting back to normal, but rather moving forward in our city's recovery."

Milwaukee City Hall

The mayor emphasized that the next phase of the city's COVID protocols will place an emphasis on vaccinations.

"Because of everything that you did, we are moving in the right direction. We are moving forward," said Mayor Barrett.

Right now, Milwaukee is in Phase 6 of the city's COVID protocols. The commissioner indicated the phases on the website would be going away altogether with this next change. Again, the city's emphasis will be placed on vaccinations – and continued mask wearing.