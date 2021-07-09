Milwaukee tiny homes for veterans project moves forward

Forty-eight new homes will soon be built in Milwaukee for those who served the country.

"Now is when the real work begins," Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (VOW) Board Member Jim Brzezinski said.

The city of Milwaukee just closed the land sale for the VOW Village after getting all the signatures needed. The signing ceremony Friday, July 9, marked the launching of the project on the city's northwest side.

"We take this significant legal step forward to make sure that we are treating our veterans with respect and giving them housing and homes and support services," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

The VOW tiny home development will establish 48 new homes and a community center near 60th and Green Tree Road.

"This is just a small way to say thank you – by making sure they have a roof over their heads," Alderwoman Chantia Lewis said.

Renderings of the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin tiny home village near 60th and Green Tree in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee project was based on a successful project in Racine. The goal is to give veterans personal space while also providing a common place to socialize. The development was supposed to be finished last year, however, because of COVID-19, the project was delayed.

To continue the project, leaders are asking for the community's help.

"Now people in this community have to dig deep and try to get us the money that we need to support those veterans in the community," VOW Executive Director Brad Behling said.

If you would like to donate to the project, or volunteer, visit vowvillages.com.

