Milwaukee TikTok influencers worry about app's fate

A lot of social media influences rely on TikTok for income – as a full-time job. Businesses also use it to highlight what they have to offer. But all of that could soon come to an end.

JMatt, a Milwaukee content creator, has more than 180,000 followers – sharing food, events and all things Milwaukee on his TikTok.

"I’ve worked with local brands, local restaurants trying to gain awareness to what they do," JMatt said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

JMatt knows the ins and outs of TikTok – calling it the origin for short-form video content. He said it is also a powerhouse when it comes to social media.

"There’s that expression of creativity that some people express themselves through video," JMatt said.

JMatt

JMatt said a TikTok ban would take away that creative outlet – and a lot of eyes on Milwaukee businesses.

"They’re missing out on potential money, sales, they’re missing out on being able to just have that conversation with their consumer," JMatt said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee model Richon Martena said TikTok is where trends start and then go to Facebook or Instagram. She said within a second, it allows influencers to connect with people across the world.

"It’s given us ways to show the world what Milwaukee is about. Show the world Milwaukee has talent and we are a city full of amazing creatives," Martena said.

Richon Martena

Martena said without TikTok, trends might not stick – and people like her and JMatt would lose out on income.

"I feel like banning TikTok would put us back in a limited capacity of reaching other brands, other people," Martena said.

Richon Martena

When it comes to privacy, that can be an issue on any app. JMatt said better policies to protect privacy in general might help. In the meantime, he is expanding his reach on all platforms.

"It’s social media at the end of the day and nothing is a guarantee, so you have to be on multiple places," JMatt said.

This is not the first time the U.S. has tried to ban TikTok. It is currently banned on all government-issued devices.