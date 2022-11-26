Milwaukee Third Street Tavern MACC Fund Charity Challenge

article

Downtown Milwaukee's Third Street Tavern teamed up with the MACC Fund and the Milwaukee Bucks to raise over $5,000 for childhood cancer in November.

Throughout the month, the establishment raised money for the cause, and Saturday, Nov. 26 was the grand finale.

On Saturday, the tavern and sponsors donated $1 for every turkey burger and mozzarella stick appetizer sold. Additional sponsors pledged over $1,500 to the cause.

"It's cool to work with the Bucks and the Bucks' major charity being the MACC Fund because it has a big impact on us, from winning a championship to just, everyday games," said Jack Roman. "It's really fun. I feel great about giving back."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

You can still donate to the cause.



