Milwaukee theft; man steals rack of bagged snacks from gas station

The Brief A man was seen grabbing a rack of bagged snacks from a gas station at 76th and Villard on Friday, July 18. The crime was captured by surveillance cameras. The suspect stuffed the entire rack into an SUV and drove away from the scene.



A brazen crime is caught on camera at a gas station on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Snacks rack stolen

What we know:

A man walked into the gas station at 76th and Village on Friday night, July 18.

An employee told FOX6 News that, without hesitation, the man took the rack of bagged snacks that was placed right next to the door. He walked outside with the entire rack, stuffed it into an SUV and drove off.

Employees at the gas station say they filed a police report, but have not heard anything back from Milwaukee police.