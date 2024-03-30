Milwaukee theft, attempted robbery: accused confessed to crimes

article

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with two crimes – felony retail theft and attempted robbery. The accused, Marquel Lewis, told police he committed the crimes under threats from another person.

Theft charge

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Pawn America on N. 76th Street in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 12 for a report of a theft which occurred the day before. The caller noted that a man "had asked to see a $10,000 necklace, and then exited the store with the necklace in his possession without payment," the complaint says.

Officers reviewed video of the theft as well as an ID card the thief had to hand over in order to see the necklace. The ID was for defendant Lewis.

In an interview with police on March 25, Lewis "confessed to stealing the necklace, saying he did so as part of a 'gun situation, drive-by situation' and that he was following orders," the complaint says.

Attempted robbery charge

On Sunday, March 24, police were dispatched to an attempted robbery at PLS Financial Services on N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. When officers arrived, the complaint says Lewis was exiting the front door of the business. He matched the description provided to police and had a "black mask covering his face," the complaint says. The defendant was arrested.

An employee of PLS Financial Services told police a man with a black mask entered the business and handed a note to her. That note read, "I need 10k cash No die pack," the complaint says. The subject had his hands in his pockets. The employee pressed the alarm button and then went into the back of the business and called police.

A detective reviewed video footage at the business -- and confirmed the defendant was the person who handed the note to the employee.

During an interview with police, Lewis confessed to the attempted robbery "saying he did so under the orders of a drug dealer who had threatened" him, the complaint says.

Lewis was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, March 29.