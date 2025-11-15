The Brief Dream Team United WI hosts the Breaking Bread Community Thanksgiving Day Feast. This year, the executive director said turnout could more than double amid financial and food uncertainty – particularly the government shutdown's impact on FoodShare. The organization is still looking for donations and volunteers.



With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, Milwaukee leaders said issues with FoodShare benefits could not have come at a worse time for folks concerned about feeding their families for the holidays.

What they're saying:

Dream Team United WI is gearing up for its seventh annual Breaking Bread Community Thanksgiving Day Feast. The event distributes food, winter clothing, cleaning supplies and toiletries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Thanksgiving is always beautiful because we never know what's going to happen," said Farina Brooks, the organization's executive director and founder. "The mission is really to serve our people, our community."

Farina Brooks looks through items at Dream Team United WI

That mission is apparent more than ever this month.

Brooks said last year's feast at 35th and Center served more than 500 people. This year, she said turnout could hit at least 1,000 due to financial and food uncertainty – particularly the government shutdown's impact on FoodShare.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"People are in need," she said. "This is one of the years that we better be ready, because it's going to be really big."

What you can do:

Brooks is asking for donations of new coats, hats, scarves, gloves and mittens – as well as hygiene products. She's also seeking volunteers to help with distributing and serving food.

Information about Breaking Bread Community Thanksgiving Day Feast 2025

"My heart is always that when people leave there, that they feel loved, that they don't feel judged, and they don't feel condemned," she said.

Brooks said Dream Team United WI also accepts monetary donations. Part of this year's goal is to raise $3,000 for new winter coats.