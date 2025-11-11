Milwaukee temporarily closes STI clinic amid staffing shortage

article

The Brief Milwaukee’s STI Clinic at Keenan Health Center is temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. Health Commissioner Mike Totoraitis says the pause will help rebuild capacity and ensure quality care. Residents can access same-day STI testing and treatment through community health partners.



The City of Milwaukee Health Department has temporarily closed its Sexual and Reproductive Health (STI) Clinic at the Keenan Health Center due to ongoing staffing shortages.

What we know:

The closure, effective immediately, allows the department to rebuild clinic capacity and maintain safe, consistent, and high-quality operations, officials said on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The department expects to provide an update on the clinic’s status in the coming weeks.

What they're saying:

Commissioner of Health Mike Totoraitis emphasized the move is temporary.

"We remain deeply committed to providing accessible, equitable sexual and reproductive health care for all residents," said Totoraitis. "We know how important these services are for our community, and this brief pause will allow us to strengthen staffing, maintain clinical quality, and bring the STI Clinic back stronger and more sustainable than before."

What you can do:

During the temporary closure, Milwaukee residents are encouraged to access same-day STI testing and treatment through the following community health partners:

Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. – 2555 N. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive | (414) 372-8080 | Hours: Tues–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

Progressive Community Health CentersLisbon Avenue Health Center – 3522 W. Lisbon Ave | Mon–Thurs, 8:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.; Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.12th Street Urgent Care – 945 N. 12th St | Mon–Fri, 9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. (last check-in 6:30 p.m.)

Outreach Community Health Centers – 220 W. Capitol Dr. | (414) 727-6320 | Mon–Thurs, 8:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.; Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

MHD is also recruiting for public health nurses to support the clinic’s reopening. Several hiring events are scheduled for November 18, November 21, and December 1 in collaboration with the city’s Department of Employee Relations.

Updates about the clinic’s reopening and related hiring opportunities are available on the Milwaukee Health Department website .