Milwaukee temporarily closes Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinic

The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) announced on Tuesday, Nov. 11, a temporary closure of its Sexual and Reproductive Health (STI) Clinic at the Keenan Health Center (3200 N. 36th Street) due to ongoing staffing shortages.

The closure takes effect immediately as the department works to rebuild clinic capacity and ensure safe, consistent, and high-quality operations.

MHD expects to provide an update on the STI Clinic’s status in the coming weeks.

During the temporary closure, a news release says Milwaukee residents are encouraged to access same-day STI testing and treatment through community health partners.

MHD is actively recruiting for public health nurses to support the clinic’s reopening. Multiple hiring events are scheduled in collaboration with the City’s Department of Employee Relations on November 18, November 21, and December 1, along with expanded outreach and social media campaigns to promote these opportunities.

During the temporary closure, Milwaukee residents are encouraged to access same-day STI testing and treatment through the following community health partners:

Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. (MHSI)2555 N. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive414-372-8080Hours: Tues–Fri, 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

2555 N. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive

414-372-8080

Hours: Tues–Fri, 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

Progressive Community Health CentersLisbon Avenue Health Center3522 W. Lisbon AvenueMon–Thurs, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.12th Street Urgent Care945 N. 12th StreetMon–Fri, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. (last check-in 6:30 p.m.)

Lisbon Avenue Health Center3522 W. Lisbon AvenueMon–Thurs, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

3522 W. Lisbon Avenue

Mon–Thurs, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

12th Street Urgent Care945 N. 12th StreetMon–Fri, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. (last check-in 6:30 p.m.)

945 N. 12th Street

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. (last check-in 6:30 p.m.)

Outreach Community Health Centers220 W. Capitol Drive414-727-6320Mon–Thurs, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

220 W. Capitol Drive

414-727-6320

Mon–Thurs, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Each of these organizations has confirmed same-day availability for STI testing and treatment services.

Residents can find updates about the STI Clinic’s status, other available services at Keenan, and hiring information at city.milwaukee.gov/health under the Clinics tab, or by going directly to its Clinics webpage.