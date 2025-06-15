Milwaukee Temple Menorah building vandalized; suspect in custody

article

Someone vandalized the Temple Menorah building in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 15. One person is in custody. Rabbi Gil-Ezer Lerer called it "an act of hatred."



What we know:

The Milwaukee Jewish Federation said one person is in custody and that it was an isolated incident. No other individuals were involved.

The MJF said there is no reason to believe there is an additional threat to the community.

Rabbi Gil-Ezer Lerer told FOX6 News that the Milwaukee Police Department is investigating, and the arrest was made immediately after the incident.

What they're saying:

Lerer called it "an act of hatred."

The MJF posted the following statement:

What's next:

FOX6 News reached out to MPD for more information.