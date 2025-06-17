Milwaukee Temple Menorah building vandalized; man charged

article

The Brief 59-year-old Daniel Kiltinen has been charged in the recent Temple Menorah synagogue vandalism. He has been charged with criminal damage to religious property - use of a dangerous weapon. He made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday.



A Milwaukee man has been charged in the Temple Menorah synagogue vandalism that occurred over the weekend.

What we know:

The accused is 59-year-old Daniel Kiltinen. He has been charged with criminal damage to religious property - use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, the Milwaukee Police Department responded to the Temple Menorah synagogue on Sunday, June 15, for a complaint of property damage.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A 911 caller reported seeing security camera footage of a subject on the synagogue property burning papers and breaking the glass of windows and doors with a golf club. The 911 caller also followed the subject until police arrived.

Daniel Kiltinen

The suspect, identified as Kiltinen, was taken into custody at a nearby gas station.

Dig deeper:

Per the complaint, Kiltinen can be seen rummaging through donated items outside the synagogue before burning papers. He is then seen taking golf clubs and breaking several windows and glass on doors using the golf clubs.

Kiltinen faces three-and-a-half years in prison, a potential additional four years for the dangerous weapon, and $10,000 in fines if found guilty. He made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday.

Related article

What they're saying:

On Sunday, Rabbi Gil-Ezer Lerer told FOX6 News it was "an act of hatred."