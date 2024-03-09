Cinco de Mayo shots fired, Milwaukee teen pleads guilty to 2 charges

article

A Milwaukee teen accused of firing a fully automatic handgun into the air during 2023 Cinco de Mayo celebrations pleaded guilty on Friday, March 8 to two of three charges against him.

Deon Nabors, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a machine gun. He was 17 years old when charges were filed.

A third charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing. Nabors is scheduled to be sentenced on April 3.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers were conducting crowd control at Cesar Chavez Drive and Scott Street around 11 p.m. on May 5, 2023. One officer heard gunshots and large amounts of people moving away from the intersection. The complaint said "people were heard to say, 'they're shooting' as they ran away."

Police shooting near Cesar Chavez and Scott, Milwaukee

Officers moved toward where the shots were heard and spotted Deon Nabors "amongst the crowd raise his arm up and fire at least seven shots into the air in a rapid, automatic fashion. (An officer) then moved toward the defendant, who was still armed with the firearm, and ordered him to stop. The defendant was shot by (the officer)," the complaint said.

According to the complaint, "the firearm was recovered and found to be a Glock 45 9mm handgun with an extended clip and a full auto switch on the rear rendering it fully automatic." Investigators recovered seven 9mm casings that will be compared to the firearm recovered from the defendant.

The complaint also notes the above events were captured on body camera.