Milwaukee teen shot, serious injuries

A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was hurt in a shooting near 21st and Capitol Saturday afternoon, May 29.

Police said the girl suffered serious injuries in the shooting that happened around 2:30 p.m. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

MPD is seeking the shooter(s) and investigating what led to the shooting.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.