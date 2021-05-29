Milwaukee teen shot, serious injuries
MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was hurt in a shooting near 21st and Capitol Saturday afternoon, May 29.
Police said the girl suffered serious injuries in the shooting that happened around 2:30 p.m. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
MPD is seeking the shooter(s) and investigating what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
