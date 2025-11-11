Milwaukee teen sex assault; Corey Kirkwood sentenced to 16 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Corey Kirkwood on Tuesday, Nov. 11, to 16 years in prison plus an additional 14 years of extended supervision following Kirkwood's conviction on child sex assault, soliciting and trafficking of a child charges.
Kirkwood pleaded guilty to three of eight counts against him in May. The remaining five charges were dismissed but read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.
Case details
What we know:
Kirkwood was accused of luring a 15-year-old girl to his home at Palmer and Chambers in October.
A criminal complaint explained that another teen asked the girl to join her at Kirkwood's home to smoke, but the situation quickly turned scary. Prosecutors say Kirkwood strapped the girl to a bed and forced her into sex, filming it.
The victim told police he used that video to traffick her and sell her online for sex.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access as well as the criminal complaint associated with this case.