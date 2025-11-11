Milwaukee teen sex assault; Corey Kirkwood sentenced to 16 years prison

article

The Brief Corey Kirkwood was sentenced to 16 years in prison for child sex assault, soliciting, and trafficking charges. Kirkwood pleaded guilty in May to three of the eight counts against him. The charges stem from Kirkwood luring a 15-year-old girl to his home, sexually assaulting her, filming the act, and then allegedly using the video to traffic and sell her online for sex.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Corey Kirkwood on Tuesday, Nov. 11, to 16 years in prison plus an additional 14 years of extended supervision following Kirkwood's conviction on child sex assault, soliciting and trafficking of a child charges.

Kirkwood pleaded guilty to three of eight counts against him in May. The remaining five charges were dismissed but read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

What we know:

Kirkwood was accused of luring a 15-year-old girl to his home at Palmer and Chambers in October.

A criminal complaint explained that another teen asked the girl to join her at Kirkwood's home to smoke, but the situation quickly turned scary. Prosecutors say Kirkwood strapped the girl to a bed and forced her into sex, filming it.

The victim told police he used that video to traffick her and sell her online for sex.

