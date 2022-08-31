Milwaukee teen missing; last seen on city's northwest side Wednesday

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing person, 15-year-old Veronica Tirado-Vallejo.

Tirado-Vallejo suffers from a medical condition and was last seen on W. Sanctuary Drive on Milwaukee's northwest side around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Tirado-Vallejo is described as a female, white, approximately 5’1" tall, weighing 140 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes, and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a colorful Nike logo on the chest, black and gray pajama pants, and tan shorts over the pants.

Anyone with information on Tirado-Vallejo's whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.