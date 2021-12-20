Milwaukee teen missing, last seen near 41st and Meinecke

article

Police are asking for help in their search for a missing 15-year-old Milwaukee boy.

Officials say Cedrick Lee (no photo available) went missing around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 – and was last seen near 41st and Meinecke.

Lee is described as a male, African-American, 5'10" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Officials say he was last seen wearing a pink winter coat, blue jeans, and beige Nike Jordan shoes.

Police say Lee was last seen getting into a white 2004 Chevrolet Impala occupied by unknown males.

Anyone with any information on Lee's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.

