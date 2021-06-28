Milwaukee teen killed 2 in 30 minutes, prosecutors say

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy is charged in connection with a pair of deadly shootings that occurred within about 30 minutes of each other on May 2. One of those killed was 15 years old. Charging documents show digital evidence helped detectives solve this case.

A criminal complaint filed Monday, June 28 says police were able to track 16-year-old Quenterrius Hamilton's cellphone, placing him at both shootings when they were reported the morning of May 2. According to investigators, the rifle used in those shootings was stolen by the 15-year-old homicide victim.

Jacob Howard

Nearly two months after a 15-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman were shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side, charging documents connect the shootings, with 16-year-old Quenterrius Hamilton in custody.

Prosecutors say Hamilton and 15-year-old Jacob Howard stole a car on April 29, and the pair planned to go for a drive in it on May 1, according to Howard's sister. Additionally, Howard's brother told police he believed Howard stole his AR-15 rifle from his bedroom the night of May 1.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Cellphone data shows Hamilton was messaging a 19-year-old woman in an attempt to buy Xanax, but in an interview with police, he said he only made plans to rob her. Instead, around 4:50 a.m. on May 2, surveillance video shows someone exited the car at 92nd and Sheridan. They approached the victim, who then fell to the ground. Officers found a 19-year-old woman dead in the street with gunshot wounds to her stomach and head. Detectives found no pills on her body.

Jacob Howard

About 30 minutes after that, police found Howard dead with gunshot wounds in an alley near 37th and Marion. Officers again used surveillance video, which they say shows a driver and passenger got out of the car. The passenger, described as much shorter than the driver, stood near the car, backed up and then fell down.

According to police, investigators found rifle casings that matched the previous shooting, helping piece the case together.

Advertisement

Hamilton is charged with felony murder, armed robbery as party to a crime and first-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon.