Milwaukee teen hit by car; driver flees scene, mother seeks justice

It happened on 27th and Capitol on Friday, May 9.

Local perspective:

Jessica McCoy's 13-year-old son, Jaqualyn, was on his way home from an after-school program when his walk took a scary turn.

"I was sick to my stomach," McCoy said. "He flipped, then slid across the street. The reckless driving in Milwaukee is just. It’s just ridiculous."

His mother rushed to the intersection after getting a call from police to find her son in a state of shock.

"He said he was blacked out," McCoy said. "He said he didn’t know what was going on. At first, he wasn’t talking."

McCoy got a better look at what happened after watching surveillance of the crash video she says the city gave to her.

The driver fled from the scene.

"That’s my son, and it could’ve been way worse, and for you to just drive off," she said. "Why would you hit my son and run?"

The Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy eighth grader suffered a broken wrist, chipped teeth, bruising and injuries to his head.

His mother is now on a mission to find the person behind the wheel and is asking everyone to pay closer attention on the roads.

"I just want whoever did this to my son to come forward," she said. "Please have a heart."

What you can do:

The Milwaukee Police Department is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.