Milwaukee teen fatally shot; victim’s family has questions

A Milwaukee teenager is one of the latest victims of gun violence in the city. Police have a suspect in custody, but the victim's family has a lot of questions.

This Valentine's Day, Treana Johnson is heartbroken over the loss of her sister.

"She was very overprotective of her family. Of all of us," Johnson said. "She loved everybody."

Fifteen-year-old Gabby Landry was shot at 65th and Thurston on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 13. She later died at the hospital.

Gabby Landry

"She loved to do things – wouldn’t sit in one place and be bored. Gabby liked to have fun," Johnson said.

Johnson remembers her little sister always smiling. Landry was a student at North Division High School in Milwaukee – and dreamed of becoming a nurse.

"We know the killer. We know the situation. But we don’t know the story," Johnson said.

Treana Johnson

Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man is in custody for the shooting. Investigators say the gunfire stemmed from an argument.

"My sister – she was not the argument. She was not arguing with the 23-year-old man," Johnson said.

Homicide scene near 65th and Thurston, Milwaukee

Landry's family tells FOX6 News a relative used to date the suspect. They have known this man for a long time.

"I really wish you rot. I wish you rot, and I hope it haunts you," Johnson said.

Justice may come soon in this case. But overall, issues of violence still linger in Milwaukee. To address things like conflict resolution and violence prevention, Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is asking state leaders for at least $100 million out of a multi-billion dollar state surplus.

"Be the partner that we need and help us out with our financial problems so that we can adequately address issues around public safety," the acting mayor said.

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

There is hope no other family has to endure this type of heartbreak.

"Right now, with the violence that’s going on, a lot of people is dying over dumb stuff," Treana Johnson said.

The suspect in this case has not been formally charged – which is why FOX6 News is not naming him at this time.