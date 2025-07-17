Milwaukee teen fatally shot on accident; firearm concerns arise

The Brief A 13-year-old in Milwaukee is dead after a shooting police are calling "unintentional" on Wednesday night. Detectives say the suspect was negligently handling a firearm when the teen was shot and killed. Year-to-date data from the Milwaukee Police Department shows there have been more children killed by firearms this year than last year.



A 13-year-old in Milwaukee is dead after a shooting police are calling "unintentional."

The fatal shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. near 32nd and Vliet on Wednesday, July 16.

Detectives say the suspect was negligently handling a firearm when the teen was shot and killed.

Joyce Elm lives several houses down.

"A life is life but to have a child shot," neighbor Joyce Elm said. "An ambulance came and then a coroner. That’s when it really starts to hit you and you know for sure what happened. They blocked the roads off for four and a half years.

A 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were taken into custody. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

"They were sitting in the car across the street with the door open and they were just sobbing. And I couldn’t handle it no more," Elm said. "I’d been crying too."

Year-to-date data from the Milwaukee Police Department shows there have been more children killed by firearms this year than last year.

The new data shows 13 juvenile firearm-related homicides so far this year. That's up from 10 in the same time period in 2024.

Additionally, 42 children have been shot so far this year, non-fatally. Last year at this time, 48 had survived shootings.

In total, 93 kids survived shootings in 2024. That number is down from 130 in 2023.

Neighbors say this is just another tragic reminder of the dangers of unsecured firearms.

"Don’t even attempt playing with one because they are not a toy and it’s a life you can’t take back," Elm said. "Lord, help us, something has to be done. Too much violence in the city."

At a crime meeting on Wednesday, July 16, MPD reminded people to safely secure their firearms with gun locks.