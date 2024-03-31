Milwaukee teen critically missing; last seen near 83rd and Carmen

article

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in finding a critically missing teenager, Tilazjah N. Sanders.

Tilazjah is a 15-year-old black teenage female, described as 5' 4" with a slim build, weighing about 125 lbs.

She was last seen near 58th and Carmen on Saturday, March 30, around 5:50 p.m.

She was wearing a pink bonnet, pink crop top with a black hooded sweatshirt, Adidas jogging pants and tan foam shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Tilazjah is asked to call the Milwaukee Police District Four police station at 414-935-7242.