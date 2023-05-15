Milwaukee teen accused, bringing gun to Carmen Northwest HS

article

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy is accused of having a firearm at a school on the city's northwest side. The accused is Derrick Yarber – and he faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm on grounds of a school.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to Carmen Northwest High School in Milwaukee on Friday, May 12 to investigate a "trouble with juvenile" complaint.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with a staff member who "said that he knew about rumors that (the defendant) had been bringing a firearm to school. (The staff member) said that he searched the defendant in the school auditorium, and found a black Taurus 9mm handgun, loaded with 11 rounds in the defendant's front waistband. School personnel then called the police," the complaint says.

According to the complaint, police took the firearm and rounds -- and placed them in inventory at the police department. Yarber "was arrested on scene, later stating that people at his school have problems with him, and he didn't know why."

Yarber made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, May 13. Cash bond was set at $1,500.