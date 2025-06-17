article

The Brief An MPS teacher's aide, given an order to self-deport, said goodbye to the city. She first fled violence and trafficking from El Salvador more than a decade ago. Now, she is headed back to El Salvador with her daughters, who are U.S. citizens.



A beloved Milwaukee Public Schools teacher's aide, given an order to self-deport earlier this month, said goodbye to the city on Tuesday. She is now flying to El Salvador after making a life in Milwaukee for more than a decade.

What they're saying:

With tears in her eyes, holding tight to close friends and family, Yessenia Ruano said goodbye to the life she spent 14 years building in the U.S.

"I’m feeling like a tornado inside. I have a tornado of emotion," said Yessenia Ruano. "I feel love for my community, for bosses and everyone who supported me through the process."

Teachers at Alba School, activists from Voces de la Frontera and family embraced Ruano and her twin daughters one last time at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday.

Yessenia Ruano

"I do not lose hope that god will allow me to return with the right tools and strength," she said.

After an emotional exchange of words and embraces, Ruano and her daughters joined supporters in a prayer for a safe journey. Ruano said she will be living with her mother when she reaches El Salvador.

Ruano's attorney, Marc Christopher, said her deportation comes after immigration and customs enforcement denied her emergency request to stay, while her T visa – a visa given to survivors of human trafficking – is pending.

"They noticed [sic] me on Wednesday that my stay was denied," she said.

Ruano, who first fled the violence, trafficking and fear from her native El Salvador, is now headed back to her home country with her daughters, who are U.S. citizens.

"This is the result of a very broken, very painful immigration system," said Sarah Weintraub with the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association.

The other side:

FOX6 News reached out to the Trump administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated some quotes from Spanish to English for this report.