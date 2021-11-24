Milwaukee teacher inspires kids 1 word at a time; 'Reading can be fun'

As Lorraine Moore opens a life-sized book, children gather around to hear her read. Moore is the creator and author of two published children’s books with two more on the way.

"I just want to make reading fun for kids and also, make reading fun for kids through play and through reading books," said Moore.

Something that may come as a surprise, Moore didn’t always have a love for reading.

"I would read but I just got by. I wasn’t like trying to learn and know that I can do more in life but I didn’t know I could do more in life," Moore said.

It wasn’t until Moore opened her own daycare in 2010, working to engage young minds, that Moore picked up a love for reading and a knack for writing children’s books.

"I just decided to write a book in 2010. In 2011 to 2012, I published my first book which was called ‘LidOO WidOO’s Golden Daycare,’" she said.

Lorraine Moore

The two main characters are twins named LidOO and WidOO who go on adventures where imagination and educational lessons are intertwined.

"LidOO, he’s kind of like the leader. He pretty much leads the pack. He’s a little bossy at the same time and his sister WidOO, she’s the follower and she just does pretty much whatever he says to do but she’s always curious at the same time," she said.

Moore loves to sing songs she composed to help kids stay engaged.

"I would like for them to want to read, want to pick a book up even if they can’t read the words. The pictures would just give them some kind of encouragement," she said.

Moore’s journey of publishing books hasn’t always been easy, especially during a pandemic.

"Because of COVID that, kind of, stopped me from getting into schools and libraries and different other events," she said.

Moore shares another struggle she’s faced over the years.

"To get the support and that’s been the most challenging thing," Moore said.

Despite that, Moore is on a mission.

"It’s about the younger ones that’s coming up behind us and I want them to just have a better life. I want them to be able to have a better opportunity in life," said.

Moore decided to close her daycare and plans to focus on her craft full time.

"The impact that I feel that I have given to the kids though the characters was learning that reading can be fun," Moore said.

Moore says through her books, she will continue teaching kids important life lessons along the way – and her story isn't over. Moore has a Christmas-themed children’s book coming out soon and plans to release more songs for kids to enjoy.