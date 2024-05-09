Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee teacher accused of punching teenage student: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 9, 2024 9:45am CDT
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have arrested a 61-year-old teacher they say punched a 16-year-old student on Wednesday, May 1.

Officials say the incident happened at Washington High School around 10 a.m. last Wednesday. 

The teacher, a 61-year-old man, was arrested on May 8. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, officials said. 

This is a developing story.