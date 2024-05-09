Milwaukee teacher accused of punching teenage student: police
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have arrested a 61-year-old teacher they say punched a 16-year-old student on Wednesday, May 1.
Officials say the incident happened at Washington High School around 10 a.m. last Wednesday.
The teacher, a 61-year-old man, was arrested on May 8.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.
This is a developing story.