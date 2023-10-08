Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival; artists see more anime requests

article

People are sporting new ink after visiting the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival at the Baird Center this weekend.

"This weekend I did a lot of tattoos," said tattoo artist Sony Scheneck.

Kim Rimmel, a Green Bay tattoo artist, has more than 30 tattoos. Her newest addition is special: It is her first piece of ink from the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival.

"Hurts real good," Rimmel said. "Wanted to get tatted for my very first convention…What’s better than finding someone else art that speaks to you."

Artists see trending styles come and go through the years.

2023 Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival

"Certain things. We’re glad 90s tribal print hasn’t come back," Scheneck said.

Many of the tattoo trends are surprising even the artists.

"There’s a lot of anime stuff going on right now. A lot of anime tattoos," Scheneck said. "Surprisingly I didn’t realize it was such a big thing."

Artists said the future of tattooing may look different, while the love for ink will remain.

"I love it. I love the crowd – everyone's enthusiasm about tattoos, obviously," Rimmel said. "I love the vibes of it."

More than 400 artists were featured at the Milwaukee festival.

Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival on FOX6 WakeUp

The event was held through Sunday, Oct. 8.