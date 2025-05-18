Milwaukee tactical situation near 47th and State; person barricaded

article

The Brief Police are involved in a tactical situation near 47th and State in Milwaukee. Officials say one person is barricaded inside a residence.



Milwaukee police are engaged in a tactical situation at a residence near 47th and State on Sunday, May 18.

Tactical situation

What we know:

Milwaukee police say one person is barricaded inside the building. As of about 4:30 p.m., officers had been on the scene for more than an hour.

A K-9 unit is on the scene.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information becomes available.