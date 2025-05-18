Milwaukee tactical situation near 47th and State; person barricaded
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are engaged in a tactical situation at a residence near 47th and State on Sunday, May 18.
Tactical situation
What we know:
Milwaukee police say one person is barricaded inside the building. As of about 4:30 p.m., officers had been on the scene for more than an hour.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
A K-9 unit is on the scene.
Tactical situation near 47th and State, Milwaukee
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this post was produced by FOX6 News.