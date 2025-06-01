Milwaukee tactical situation; 2 charged, daughter accused of burglarizing father

article

The Brief Two people have been charged with burglary after a recent tactical situation in Milwaukee. Nicole Goodman and Charles Roberts are accused of stealing power tools from Goodman's father on May 18. The two initially refused to come out of the residence when police arrived.



What we know:

The accused are 27-year-old Nicole Goodman and 36-year-old Charles Roberts, both of Milwaukee. They have been charged with the following:

Goodman has been charged with burglary of a building or dwelling - as a party to a crime, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon.

Roberts has been charged with burglary of a building or dwelling - as a party to a crime.

The backstory:

It happened on Sunday, May 18. Officers were dispatched to a residence near 6th Ave and Edgewood, for reports of a burglary.

They spoke with the owner of the residence, who said he was in the process of renovating. He was last there on Saturday, May 17, and noticed the west side entry door was open and all of his power tools were missing. He said he did not consent to anybody entering the residence or taking his power tools.

According to the criminal complaint, a neighbor approached police during the investigation and stated at approximately 2 a.m. that morning, he saw a vehicle parked outside and heard a female with a distinct cough. The owner of the residence immediately stated that it was his daughter, Goodman.

He said Goodman had been staying with him recently and knows the code to the west entry key box. Her boyfriend, Roberts, had a vehicle matching the description. The neighbor confirmed it was the same car he saw parked there.

The criminal complaint noted that officers used a records search for the two defendants, and found a common address near 47th and State in Milwaukee. They went to that location and the suspects initially refused to come out of the residence.

After a brief stand-off, a warrant was obtained for that residence and garage, and the parties were informed. Goodman came out with a third person, while Roberts continued to refuse to come out until Milwaukee police officers deployed CS gas into the garage.

Dig deeper:

Goodman later admitted she stole the tools, and that Roberts gave her a ride there.

At first, she said that he did not know what was going on, but admitted it was clear she was stealing the tools, given that she was breaking into the house at 2 a.m. to take tools to sell later.

Goodman also admitted to taking guns in Racine County from her grandfather. She admitted to possessing the firearms within Milwaukee County, and selling them. She is barred from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction in 2022.

What's next:

Goodman is facing 22 years in prison and $50,000 in fines if convicted. Roberts is facing up to 12.5 years in prison and $25,000 in fines if convicted.

They are both due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, June 2.