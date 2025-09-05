Milwaukee tactical situation, police arrest wanted suspect
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a wanted suspect after a tactical situation on the city's north side Friday.
What we know:
Officers saw the suspect go into a home near 1st and Concordia around 10:15 a.m. The suspect refused to come out, and police set up a tactical situation.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
FOX6 News was at the active scene around 12:30 p.m. Eventually, the suspect came out and was arrested without incident.
What we don't know:
Police did not say what the suspect, identified as a 30-year-old man, was wanted for. It is unclear how long the tactical situation lasted.
Featured
What's next:
MPD plans to refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: FOX6 News was at the scene and referenced information from the Milwaukee Police Department.