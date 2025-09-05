Milwaukee tactical situation, police arrest wanted suspect

article

Milwaukee police arrested a wanted suspect after a tactical situation on the city's north side Friday.

What we know:

Officers saw the suspect go into a home near 1st and Concordia around 10:15 a.m. The suspect refused to come out, and police set up a tactical situation.

FOX6 News was at the active scene around 12:30 p.m. Eventually, the suspect came out and was arrested without incident.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what the suspect, identified as a 30-year-old man, was wanted for. It is unclear how long the tactical situation lasted.

What's next:

MPD plans to refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.