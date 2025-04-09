Milwaukee 'suspicious' fatal fire; neighbors react, police seek suspect

The Brief One person is dead after an apartment fire in Milwaukee that broke out on Tuesday, April 8. It happened around 2:20 p.m. near 30th and Capitol. Police said the cause of the fire is "suspicious" and they are seeking a known suspect.



A 71-year-old is dead after an apartment fire broke out in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 8.

"Suspicious" fatal fire

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 2:20 p.m. near 30th and Capitol. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the apartment fire and located a deceased victim inside the residence.

The deceased 71-year-old sustained fatal injuries.

Police said the cause of the fire is "suspicious" and they are seeking a known suspect. Police told FOX6 News the person they believe is responsible for the fire is wanted for both homicide and arson.

Dig deeper:

The American Red Cross Wisconsin Region said it has a shelter open for people who cannot go back into their homes after the fire, which is estimated to be 20 people.

No arrests have been made.

On Wednesday, April 9, the entire first floor was boarded up. People who live in the building were let back in with little closure.

Neighbors respond

What they're saying:

Lamont Bailey lives in the apartment building. He came home to firefighters and police surrounding his home.

"I just want to break down right now," Bailey said. "I ran upstairs. Everything was busted up, my clothes are wet, everything."

Brent Winters witnessed the fire.

"It’s tragic. Especially a senior citizen like that. Just somebody lost their life like that. Another senseless killing," he said. "Just a bunch of black smoke came out of the building. It makes you wonder, you know, it could happen to anyone anywhere."

Next steps

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.