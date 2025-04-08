Milwaukee 'suspicious' fatal fire, 30th and Capitol; police seek suspect
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead after an apartment fire in Milwaukee that broke out on Tuesday, April 8.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 2:20 p.m. near 30th and Capitol. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the apartment fire and located a deceased victim inside the residence.
The deceased, a 71-year-old, sustained fatal injuries.
Fatal fire near 30th and Capitol, Milwaukee
Police said the cause of the fire is "suspicious" and they are seeking a known suspect.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
